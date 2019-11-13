Brit unveils e-trading cyber portal

The insurer said that the platform, targeted at SMEs, should enable brokers to quickly quote and bind, entirely online, with a maximum of four question responses.

The international insurer, Brit, is set to launch an online platform for cyber risks.

Brit plans to operate the e-trading portal in both the UK and the US.

According to the business, the portal will give brokers an agile, accessible outlet for Brit’s cyber underwriting capabilities, allowing them to quote and bind in minutes, entirely online, with a maximum of four question responses.

The system is aimed at SMEs in both regions.

The provider further added that the portal is supported by Brit Cyber’s preventative risk management and breach response service with clients having access to training modules, security trend news and downloadable content aimed at helping businesses and their employees protect against an event.

Matthew Wilson, CEO at Brit, said: “Our clients are only able to grow and succeed by taking control of their risks and, by ‘writing the future’ Brit plays a critical role in this.

“This mindset is core to Brit Cyber Services, recognising that as cyber risks continue to evolve it is increasingly important to help businesses take the right steps to mitigate possible breaches while making it as easy as possible for brokers and their clients to access the best insurance cover.”

He added: “Brit’s strong focus on prevention alongside the launch of our portal underpins our award-winning team’s commitment to writing the future of the cyber market.”

Business

In June, Brit was amongst a group of Lloyd’s underwriters who launched an initiative with £53m of capacity to speed up (re)insurance product development for new and emerging risks.

At the end of April, it was reported that Brit updated its Cyber Attack Plus product, changes include new increased limits to $150m (£116m) and efforts to make the product more flexible.

At the time the firm said that if a client wants stand-alone physical cyber cover without the more general cyber cover the insurer has said that it will comply or the product can be altered in the case of certain, specific industry sectors.

