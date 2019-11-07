Axa UK reports growth across all business lines
Figures follow an effort to streamline the provider’s operations in the UK and Ireland.
Axa has reported revenue growth across all segments of its UK and Ireland operations.
In a trading update published today (7 November), the provider revealed that the UK and Ireland business had generated revenue of €4,163m (£3,587m) for the first nine months of 2019.
This is an increase of 3% over the €4,027m reported for the same period in 2018.
Gérald Harlin, deputy CEO and group CFO of Axa commented: “Axa delivered another strong operating performance in the first nine months of 2019.
“Axa’s revenues grew overall by 5%, notably with a continued strong growth dynamic in P&C commercial lines and in health, and with all of Axa’s geographies contributing to this strong growth.”
At group level, gross revenue at the provider rose 5% from €75.8bn to €79.7bn.
Sectors
The trading update also reported revenue figures for the UK and Ireland in different lines of business:
- Personal motor rose 7% to €1,000m.
- Personal non-motor rose 2% to €448m.
- Commercial motor rose 4% to €539m.
- Commercial non-motor rose 3% to €701m.
- Total property and casualty rose 4% to €2,689m.
For property and casualty, Axa revealed that premiums for customers in the UK and Ireland had increased 1.5% in personal lines and 2.3% in commercial lines.
The percentage for commercial lines was calculated on the basis of renewed policies.
Restructure
In April 2019, Claudio Gienal, CEO at Axa UK and Ireland, revealed that restructuring at the provider’s SME business would put jobs at risk.
This followed the announcement of two new SME trading centres in Ipswich and Bolton a month earlier, which placed the number of potential redundancies at 106.
Gienal assured commentators that the final number would be lower.
It soon followed that 125 claims staff were also facing possible redundancy as the insurer sought to further streamline its operations.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 1 November 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most popular news stories of the week, including the Gallagher/Ardonagh court case.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Top 100 independent brokers for 2019 revealed
- Wilby warns customers of fraudulent spoofed calls
- Radius Payment Solutions buys The Burley Group
- Profits soar again at Kingsbridge Risk Solutions
- Least and most profitable scheme lines revealed
- Top 100 2019 - Bandings
- CII to auction historical fire marks