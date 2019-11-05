Munich Re Syndicate joins Home & Legacy panel
The provider will underwrite the Prestige Home and Ultra Home product lines.
Munich Re Syndicate, has joined the household underwriting panel of Allianz-owned high net worth broker, Home & Legacy.
Alongside existing panel members, Munich Re Syndicate will underwrite Home & Legacy’s Prestige Home and Ultra Home products.
According to the broker, Home & Legacy’s high net worth insurance panel business model provides brokers with access to exclusive rates from a number of insurers.
The quotes from Munich Re Syndicate will be visible on the Home & Legacy Online ‘quote grid view’ and brokers will also see Munich Re Syndicate on Home & Legacy renewal quotations.
Partnership
Home & Legacy’s underwriting & markets director, Adrian Ewington commented: “When a new underwriter joins Home & Legacy’s panel, the relationship has to be right.
“We’re proud to announce our partnership with Munich Re Syndicate and look forward to a prosperous relationship.”
Munich Re Syndicate’s property underwriting manager, Martyn Dolan added: “We are delighted to be joining the Home & Legacy panel – a partnership which supports our exciting development ambitions and commitment to writing quality high net worth insurance business. “
Home & Legacy
In April, Home & Legacy unveiled an online household claims portal following broker feedback.
Home & Legacy updated its household e-trading offering on Home & Legacy Online in May.
At the beginning of this year, the high net worth specialist added its motor proposition to Home & Legacy Online.
