Dual Asset partners with Aviva on legal indemnity insurance

Dual Asset has announced a long-term partnership with Aviva to sell legal indemnity insurance.

The firm, which is the underwriting arm of Hyperion Insurance Group, explained that policies for both residential and commercial property transactions will be available under the Norwich Union brand through Dual Asset’s online quote-and-buy portal.

The partnership means that the online portal will now offer quotes and policies from Axa (XL Catlin), RSA and Aviva.

Aviva will also be providing £75m of capacity to Dual Asset for rights of light policies.

Dual will continue to underwrite enquiries from its original distribution channels as well as all enquiries received by Aviva.

Partnership

Ian Keith, managing director at Dual Asset, said that the partnership should “further consolidate the strength of our online comparison sites as the easiest and quickest way to get quotes from the leading players in the market”.

He continued: “Dual Asset is always looking for ways to evolve our product offering, using technology to deliver best-in-class products to our clients and these market-first portals are another example of this.

“In addition, Aviva providing rights of light capacity allows us to seriously and competitively enter a market that we have not focused on to date.”

Kevin Mills, head of legal indemnities at Aviva, added: “Aviva, who owns the Norwich Union brand, and Dual Asset are both well-known and trusted brands in the legal indemnities market. I am confident that together we can deliver a range of products to suit transactions of all shapes and sizes.

“I have known many of the management team at Dual for a number of years and am confident they share the same core belief as the team here at Aviva that delivering a consistently high level of customer service is paramount.”

