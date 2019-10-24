CII to focus on money at Insuring Women's Futures event
The body has challenged brokers and insurers and financial advisers to speak to at least ten women about how they can improve their financial situation in Talk Money Week.
The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) wants to start as many conversations about money as possible at the Insuring Women’s Futures Initiative, held on the 21 November.
During the event which will be led by the CII, the body wants as many women as possible to engage in conversations taking place across social media under the hashtags #femalemoney #InsuringFutures #MakeEachMomentCount.
In a statement the organisation detailed that insurance professionals including CEO of the CII, Sian Fisher, will be online to contribute to these conversations and explain the financial perils and pitfalls that women face as well as highlight firms that can aid women as they look to deal with these problems.
The event takes place in Talk Money Week which runs from 18-22 November 2019.
Experience
Fisher said: “For women to take action to improve their financial futures, we need to get women to understand and talk about the financial perils and pitfalls they face because of their gender.
“On 21 November I will share my experience and I hope others will join me. We can learn so much from each other by sharing the problems we face and how we overcome them.
“I hope women take part in the conversation online and the posts on social media leave them feeling empowered to take action.”
The Insuring Women’s Futures campaign was started by the CII in 2016.
