Go Compare owner in £120m refinancing

Owner of Go Compare, GoCo Group has completed the refinancing of its bank facilities with a group of existing and new banks.

The new facilities will consist of a four year revolving credit facility of £105m and four year term loan of £15m making the total amount of refinancing £120m.

Both the credit facility and loan can be extended for a further year. According to the group, the refinancing offers additional flexibility.

Nick Wrighton, CFO of GoCo Group, affirmed: “The agreement secures an increased and more flexible facility, providing the group with capacity to deliver against its strategy of accelerating the customer numbers in its AutoSave business whilst maintaining a disciplined cost of customer acquisition.

“I am pleased that we have been able to agree attractive terms with the banks and that they are supportive of our strategy, which we believe will lead to a significantly higher Ebitda margin profile for GoCo Group and be transformative to group earnings by 2022.”

Past

The business separated from Esure in 2016 and rejected a bid of £460m from Zoopla-owner ZPG in 2017 .

In 2018 the aggregator saw its revenue rise to £152.6m for the full year, compared to £149.2m in 2017.

When the 2018 results were announced, Sir Peter Wood, chairman of the group, commented: “Throughout 2019 and beyond, we will continue to focus on delivering value to our shareholders by developing new and more efficient ways to help people save time and money.”

