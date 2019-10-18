Markerstudy seeks investment ahead of loan deadline

The directors say it is “business as usual” and payments to Qatar Re have been factored into its strategy ahead of having to pay back a £217.3m loan as it also awaits approval for Co-op deal.

Auditor RMS has cast doubt on Markerstudy Insurance Services’ (MISL) ability to continue to trade as a going concern in its results for the year ending 31 December 2018.

The auditor disclosed that the group had net assets of £6.6m at the end of the year which included debtor balances of £310.9m and that MISL “will rely on the ongoing support of the parent company to continue to trade and meet its liabilities as they fall due”.

The auditor said the figures reported “indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the recoverability of Markerstudy group balances and consequently the group’s ability to continue as a going concern”.

Investment

In the results document, directors for Markerstudy Group stated the business was seeking third party investors or lenders to enable it to repay balances and the directors were “confident they will obtain the funding required”.

The directors also indicated that they may sell parts of Markerstudy Group to help repay the loan.

The numbers, available on Companies House, showed that £217.3m of its debt was owed to Qatar Re. Total interest due on the loan is forecast to be £24.4m. Half of the debt, plus interest, must be paid by 1 December this year with the remainder to be settled by the end of March next year.

The rescheduled payments are in excess of MISL’s expected cash flow.

It was announced Qatar Re would buy the Gibraltar-based parts of Markerstudy – including Markerstudy Insurance, Zenith Insurance, St Julians Insurance and Ultimate Insurance – in January 2018.

Strategy

A Markerstudy spokesperson commented: “We can assure the market and our clients and customers that this is business as usual, and the loan repayment to Qatar Re has been factored into our strategy. Compared to many of our contemporaries, our debt ratio is small, and it’s standard for companies to carry debt and, from time to time, re-finance and we have, as you would expect, various options to settle this matter.

“With Qatar Re we have a ten-year strategic alliance and an exceptionally good relationship, and they are fully informed of our plans. However, at this stage, we are unable to share further information until we have concluded our discussions.”

MISL directors said that, after considering the uncertainties, they have a “reasonable expectation” that the group has adequate resources to continue operational existence for the foreseeable future and continued to adopt the going concern basis of accounting.

The results also highlighted that Markerstudy Holdings committed to support MISL in meeting its obligations for 18 months from 30 August 2019.

Co-op Underwriting

The results also addressed Markerstudy’s deal to buy Co-op Underwriting for a £185m. The deal, announced in January this year, which is expected to give Markerstudy a £500m GWP boost, is still awaiting approval from the Prudential Regulation Authority.

The spokesperson confirmed that the Co-op deal is awaiting regulatory approval and added: “All parties continue to work effectively to conclude the deal.”

The results showed turnover of £48.5m (2017: £30.7m) and profit before tax of £330,000 (2017: £3.2m) in a year where the business went through a raft of changes following the Qatar Re investment.

