GI complaints fall amid £2bn PPI payout

FCA data for H1 2019 was final full reporting period before 29 August PPI deadline.

Complaints received by insurance firms reached 2.86m in H1 2019, data from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has revealed.

This figure represents an increase from the 2.37m recorded in H2 2018.

The rise was largely driven by a spike in PPI complaints, which grew from 1.58m to 2.12m over the same period.

Excluding this PPI data, complaints to insurance firms fell to 741,250 in H1 2019 from 786,845 in H2 2018 and 759,407 in H1 2018.

Complaints regarding motor and transport insurance fell from 277,363 to 248,460; and complaints covering property insurance fell from 92,978 to 89,172.

Despite the fall, motor and transport insurance is still the fourth most complained about product across all financial services markets.

Redress

A total of 1.49m insurance complaints were upheld in H1 2019, resulting in more than £2bn being paid out in redress over the period.

Redress payments have exceeded £2bn in each half-year period since the FCA began measuring such data in H2 2017.

Again, this has largely been driven by the PPI mis-selling scandal.

Excluding PPI cases, redress payments to insurance complainants fell to £45.00m in H1 2019 from £46.95m in H2 2018 and £51.70m in H1 2018.

PPI

The latest set of data published by the FCA marks the final time that PPI will fully influence complainant and redress figures for the industry.

The deadline to submit PPI complaints passed on 29 August this year.

The FCA previously paid Arnold Schwarzenegger £1.5m to use his likeness in an advertising campaign that publicised the deadline.

