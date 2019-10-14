CLS launches public procurement indemnity policy
CLS claims the policy will help open up a new market to brokers.
CLS Risk Solutions has launched public procurement indemnity insurance to the broker market.
The policy protects developers against losses arising from a successful challenge to the awarding of a public contract.
CLS claims the policy is unique to the market.
Chris Gwynn, lead underwriter for public law risks at CLS, commented: “Public procurement indemnity insurance is typically arranged via brokers or lawyers, who now have a significant opportunity to support developers, and provide the necessary comfort for stakeholders to allow a development to proceed.”
Precedent
CLS said it developed the policy in response to the recent judgment in Faraday Development Ltd v West Berkshire Council.
Public bodies must award contracts according to strict procurement rules. A third party may challenge such a decision and seek a ‘declaration of ineffectiveness’ from the courts, cancelling the contract.
A declaration of effectiveness had never been ruled by an English court until Faraday, which cancelled a contract that West Berkshire Council had awarded.
Gwynn continued: “The Faraday case has set a precedent for the award of declarations of ineffectiveness in England and Wales and created much uncertainty for all those parties involved in awards and carrying out of public contracts.
“All of this is resulting in a much greater demand for Public Procurement Indemnity Insurance and presents a new market opportunity for brokers.”
CLS reported a “ten-fold rise in enquiries” following the court’s decision.
