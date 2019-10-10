CII commits to mental health agenda with Inside Out Leadership Charter

Organisation has committed to specific principles involving mental health such as talking about mental health and wellbeing at board meetings at least twice per annum.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has signed the Inside Out Leadership Charter, aimed at demonstrating leadership engagement in and commitment to the mental health agenda.

The organisation has committed to the following set of principles:

Prioritising the mental health and wellbeing of CII employees.

employees. Having a board level sponsor for mental health.

Discussing mental health and wellbeing at board meetings at least twice a year.

Producing a dedicated annual report on employee mental health and wellbeing.

Introducing at least one mental health and wellbeing initiative each year and reporting on the impact of this work.

Role model healthy behaviours in our senior leadership teams (awareness of the pillars of well being; sleep; exercise; stress management; social connection; purpose; doing good; nutrition and adopt good practice in these areas).

Tali Shlomo, people engagement director at the CII, said this move comes two years after the CII signed the ‘time to change’ pledge to end mental health stigma in the workplace.

She commented: “In the last few years the CII has supported colleagues with well being at work and offered a range of activities from awareness training to introductions to art therapy, mindfulness and CBT.

“The Inside Out Leadership Charter provides a simple yet impactful framework to focus our initiatives to support our colleagues with their well being and mental health in the workplace.”

She concluded: “With one in six British workers experiencing mental illness it’s time for businesses to make a change and start creating more mentally healthy workplaces.”

Culture

Rob Stephenson, founder of Inside Out, detailed: “We know from experience that when our leaders get behind the mental health agenda, we see real culture change.

“The Inside Out Leadership Charter gives employers and their leaders a set of actionable principles to help them do this.”

In July the CII launched the Digital ethics companion which was designed to support the existing CII code of ethics and guide insurance professionals through their responsibilities in the digital age.

