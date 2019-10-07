Matthew Reed joins SME delegation to Number 11 Downing Street

The Equipsme founder calls on chancellor Sajid Javid and the government to make it easier for small businesses to look after the health and wellbeing of their staff.

Matthew Reed, MD and founder of healthcare MGA Equipsme, has joined a group of business leaders in a meeting hosted by Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sajid Javid, Insurance Age can reveal.

The meeting centred on how the government can aid the growth of SMEs, and Reed called for the government to make it easier for small businesses to look after the health and wellbeing of their staff.

He stated: “We think a small business that chooses to look after its staff and take the burden off the NHS shouldn’t have to pay £500 in accountancy fees to process P11D fees.

“Nor should low-earning employees be penalised for being given access to a GP at weekends.”

He continued: “Only 5% of firms offer private health insurance to their staff. The lion’s share of those are either large corporates buying it for senior managers or directors who only buy it for themselves.

“Our research with Enterprise Nation shows that over 90% of SME owners would be more likely to consider buying health insurance for their team if was easier.”

Reed, who previously worked as head of global SME initiatives at Axa, went to the meeting as a guest of small business network and business support provider, Enterprise Nation.

Equipsme

Reed launched Equipsme in February 2018 and it started selling its healthcare product for SMEs through brokers in March 2018.

When he started Equipsme Reed explained that he saw that there was a gap in the healthcare insurance market regarding affordability for the SME space.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.