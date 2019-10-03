Canopius finalises AmTrust at Lloyd’s merger

Provider says move will create a top-five insurer at Lloyd’s with combined premiums of about £1.8bn.

Canopius Group has completed the merger of AmTrust at Lloyd’s.

A spokesperson for Canopius told Insurance Age that a “small number of positions are at risk of redundancy” as a result of the merger.

The deal also brought around 200 new employees to the provider, bringing its total headcount in London to around 550.

The managing director, Sheldon Lacy and chief underwriting officer, Chris Jarvis of AmTrust at Lloyd’s have both joined the senior team at Canopius.

The same spokesperson claimed the move would be positive for the insurer’s broker partners, adding: “As a larger business we can offer our brokers deeper underwriting expertise, a broader product offering, and excellent claims service“

Canopius chairman Michael Watson said: “The key to our success lies in the quality of our people and I welcome our talented new colleagues from AmTrust at Lloyd’s.”

He continued: “I look forward with great optimism to this exciting next stage in the development of Canopius.”

Lead-up

In mid April Canopius announced that it had signed the sale and purchase agreement that will see the merger of its Lloyd’s business with that of AmTrust at Lloyd’s, part of AmTrust Financial.

Canopius suggested at the time that this move will create a top-five insurer at Lloyd’s with combined premiums of about $2.2bn (£1.8bn).

It also stated that from the beginning of next year, Canopius plans to merge its Syndicate 4444 with AmTrust Syndicate 1861 under the management of Canopius Managing Agents.

As part of the transaction, AmTrust Financial Services Inc. will become a significant minority shareholder in Canopius.

History

Canopius exited Sampo Holdings in March 2018 through a private equity-backed buyout which returned the insurer to a standalone business.

At the end of November, Insurance Age revealed that AmTrust was to cease its operations in the UK liability market, a move which was seen to cause a potential rise in premiums.

