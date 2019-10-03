News analysis: Brokers upbeat over RSA restructure

Market welcomes the provider’s move to combine its commercial divisions and attempt to simplify its offering

Brokers have said that RSA’s move to combine its commercial divisions will have a positive impact on the provider’s relationship with intermediaries.

In September RSA announced that it is going to combine its Commercial Risk Solutions (CRS) and Global Risk Solutions (GRS) businesses.

CEO of RSA UK & International, Scott Egan, said that the reason behind this reorganisation is to make it easier for brokers to work with the insurer.

This followed RSA group chief executive Stephen Hester stating that the insurer’s UK and London market business was a “substantial headache” after its UK underwriting business suffered a loss of £70m in the third quarter of 2018.

CRS looks at UK domestic risks and delegated market authorities while GRS focuses on multinational corporate clients, specialty business written via the London Market and RSA’s European branches.

The aim of the merger is to create a unified division responsible for all commercial risks written through brokers or delegated authorities, and to simplify processes for customers and brokers.

Engaging with brokers

Paul Dickson, CEO of Innovation Broking, stated that the restructure would fix some of RSA’s problems. He said: “They’ve been less engaged with the broker fraternity and it has been more difficult to access the underwriters than at their peers.

“Hopefully, if their intention is to rebuild relationships with independent brokers, they will be flexible and respond to the requirements of the independents as they roll out their plan.”

We’ve found over the last six months it [ RSA ] has really transformed. We are doing the best trading with them ever Edward Finch

Dickson noted that the relationship approach needed to clearly encompass the London market as well as the regionals, and called for a better balance between its dealing with international brokers and UK based commercial brokers.

One broker who wished to remain anonymous commented on the restructure: “It should help certainly, particularly if an insurer is focusing on how their brokers access them and making changes to that access, then that can only be an improvement.”

Brokers have previously criticised RSA for being difficult to work with. In Dickson’s view, RSA has had an issue with broker relationships for years, adding: “It does seem like forever.”

Management reshuffle The unification of CRS and GRS has led to a management reshuffle. Tony Buckle, MD of GRS is leaving RSA following a transition period and Rob Gibbs has become MD, RSA commercial lines from his role as MD of CRS. RSA’s commercial lines have undergone several substantial changes lately. In May, the provider adjusted its GRS division to focus on five key areas: Rail, Chemical, Food and Beverage, Real Estate and Renewables. This followed a restructure in its specialty and wholesale division, part of GRS, which saw it pulling out of its international construction, international freight and fixed price marine protection and indemnity business. RSA was contacted for comment.

Rebuilding relationships

Egan became CEO in February this year, replacing Steve Lewis, and has said that he wants to rebuild RSA’s relationship with brokers.

CEO of Erskine Murray, Tom Bartleet, noted: “We’d be supportive of Scott in his efforts to build on relations with brokers.”

Edward Finch, manging director at MRIB, has also noticed a change since Egan took up the helm at RSA. He stated: “We’ve found over the last six months it has really transformed. We are doing the best trading with them ever.”

Following CRS and GRS being brought together, Finch argued that RSA has a good future and for now will look to focus on this restructure.

“Could it be acquired by someone?” he asked.

“Maybe. But it is much more stable now and has a more positive outlook than it did twelve months ago,” Finch concluded.