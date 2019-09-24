Survey reveals some Lloyd’s staff “turn a blind eye” to sexism in the market

The culture survey found less than half of Lloyd’s workers would feel comfortable raising concerns to bosses about inappropriate behaviour or sexual harassment despite 8% of staff witnessing it.

Lloyd’s of London has published the results of its culture survey which was undertook over the summer following numerous reports of sexual inequality in the market which employs around 45,000 people.

It also revealed a set of measures aimed at eradicating sexist culture and fostering inclusion.

According to Lloyd’s four key themes emerged:

The experience of women in the Lloyd’s market – women scored more negatively than men across the piece, whilst one in five respondents do not believe people have equal opportunities regardless of gender.

Speaking up – 8% of all respondents had witnessed sexual harassment over the previous 12 months, however just 45% said they would feel comfortable raising a concern.

Wellbeing – 40% of survey respondents felt under excessive pressure to perform at work, whilst 24% had observed excessive consumption of alcohol during the past 12 months.

Leadership – 22% of respondents have seen people in their organisation turn a blind eye to inappropriate behaviour.

Reporting?

Adding to this just 41% of those who raised a concern felt they were listened to and taken seriously. 38% also reported that they did not know who misconduct issues should be reported to.

The report continued:

1 in 6 respondents do not believe senior leaders in their organisation take responsibility, especially when things go wrong

24% of respondents agree that their organisation primarily focuses on short term results

Actions

To mitigate this the market has launched a programme of measures that build on the five-point action plan published earlier this year.

Actions include:

A Gender Balance Plan, setting clear and measurable targets for improving the representation of women at senior levels within the Lloyd’s market, based on the principles set out in the Hampton Alexander review

Setting Standards of Business Conduct requiring every person and every organisation operating in the Lloyd’s market to act with integrity, be respectful and always speak up

Introducing a Culture Dashboard to closely monitor progress in the Lloyd’s market against key indicators of a healthy culture, to be published in Lloyd’s annual report.

It is hoped these measure will further accelerate the pace of change.

Reports earlier this month suggested that CEO John Neal was “devastated” by the findings.

Inclusion

Neal commented: “I am determined that we create a working environment at Lloyd’s where everyone feels safe, valued and respected. Cultural change takes time, but we have to accelerate progress and the measures announced today are intended to do just that.

“The vast majority of people working at Lloyd’s are as committed as I am to taking the action we need to drive measurable results. Creating an inclusive marketplace is a priority for Lloyd’s and crucial to our long-term success.”

The culture survey had 6,003 participants with 52% working at MGAs, 24% at Lloyd’s brokers and 12% being employed by the Lloyd’s Corporation.

Advice

Going forward, to provide challenge and ensure that Lloyd’s is taking the right actions, the organisation said it will appoint an independent advisory group comprised of leading experts with experience of successful cultural transformation.

This group will be chaired by Fiona Luck, a Lloyd’s board member and non-executive director responsible for talent and culture.

A range of further measures will be rolled out through 2019 and 2020 to address the four key themes. These include promotional campaigns intended to increase confidence in speaking up, and awareness of mental health and wellbeing.

An investigation from Bloomberg in March this year that revealed a “deep seated culture of sexual harassment” and described LLoyd’s as a “meat market” sparked off the study.

Scandal

Despite the work going on in and around Lloyd’s since then a number of sexual harassment scandals within the organisation have emerged.

In May former Lloyd’s worker Sophie Jarvis revealed in the Evening Standard how she was told to wear heels and make-up and advised to expect and accept sexist jokes.

A manager at Guy Carpenter also lost his job recently after sister title Post revealed he made an inappropriate joke about a “glazed ring donut” about a female colleague in an all staff email.

Further stories also revealed that two staff left Lloyd’s provider Tokio Marine Kiln with one accused of groping and the other stalking.

Neal also admitted a staff member had been suspended in June following booze-fuelled inappropriate comments made on a business trip.

