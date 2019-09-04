Aviva takes Erica Arnold from Zurich for COO position

She replaces Nick Amin who is set to move from his role as group chief operations and IT officer to supporting work on the firm’s strategic review in Asia.

Aviva has appointed Erica Arnold to the new position of chief operating officer, a role she will take up in early 2020.

As COO Arnold will look after Aviva’s customer strategy and every part of IT across the group and she will be supervised by Maurice Tulloch who became CEO earlier this year after Mark Wilson left the insurer.

She joins Aviva from her group enterprise services officer role at Zurich. She has also held a number of senior posts at AIG.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval. Tulloch commented: “Two key themes are critical to Aviva’s success: focusing on the fundamentals of insurance and delivering a great customer experience.

“This role will help us deliver on both. Erica is an inspirational leader who throughout her impressive career has demonstrated a focus on cost, simplification and above all on delivering the best possible experience for customers.”

Arnold added: “Aviva has such undoubted potential and I am looking forward to working with Maurice and the rest of the team to deliver a better experience for our customers and a stronger performance for shareholders.”

Additional transition

The insurer also announced that Nick Amin will be transitioning from his role as group chief operations and IT officer to working on the strategic review in Asia.

Tulloch added: “I want to thank Nick Amin for all that he has done in his current role, not just in transforming our IT strategy but also being instrumental in the turnaround of our business and in the integration of Friends Life into the UK business four years ago.”

Changes

Following the appointment of Tulloch to the CEO position, potential candidate for the CEO position, Andy Briggs left his position as Aviva’s CEO UK on 24 April. Aviva also announced on that chief financial officer Tom Stoddard would step down as of 30 June this year and also resign his director position.

In June Aviva under its new CEO announced a plan to reduce costs which will result in roughly 1,800 role reductions across the firm over the next three years. The change in strategy also sees it separate its life and GI divisions with Colm Holmes stepping up to the position of CEO of General Insurance, and Angela Darlington taking on the interim CEO role for UK Life.

