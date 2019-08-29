RSA raises £350m to spend across the business

The notes are not intended for a specific transaction.

Insurer RSA has priced senior notes to the value of £350m according to a filing on the London Stock Exchange.

The senior notes, which will mature in 2024, have been issued at a price of 99.753% and will bear an interest rate of 1.625%.

An RSA spokesperson commented: “We are bringing to market a senior bond issue of benchmark size. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to increase flexibility in capital flows across the Group and are not intended for a specific transaction.”

It is not thought the move will impact the group’s regulatory or rating agency capital position.

Results

In its H1 results for 2019 the provider reported an improved group underwriting performance of £181m (excluding exits) compared to £171m in the first six months of 2018. Group total underwriting profit for H1 2019 was reported as £153m.

In August CEO, Scott Egan, suggested that the numbers were a step forward following a profit warning in 2018.

Focusing on the UK & International operation, Egan, who took the helm earlier this year, hailed the performance but was quick to point out that the full year numbers will offer a more accurate reflection. “It would be wrong to say it is fixed”, he noted. The COR for the UK & International for the first half of this year (excluding exits) was 94%.

The total COR was 96.1% (H1 2018: 95.3%).

Net written premium reduced to £1.39bn (excluding exits) with total NWP reported as just over £1.41bn (H1 2018: £1.53bn).

Egan stated that the business had done a “good job” in regard to the actions it has taken around rating, underwriting and claims: “They are on or ahead of plan.” The CEO explained that he was still targeting a COR of between 96-97% for the full year numbers with a hope it would come in around the lower end.

