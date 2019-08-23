The Insurance Age Podcast: 23 August 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most recent and most popular stories.
News editor Ida Axling and commissioning editor Laurence Eastham look at the stories that caused a stir in the week commenting 19 August 2019.
The week's top story covered the Financial Services Compensation Scheme's decision to compensate around 14,000 policyholders at bankrupt Danish company Alpha Insurance, following the collapse of a proposed deal with BCR Legal Group earlier in the month.
Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis.
You can also download the podcast to listen to later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.
The top stories were:
- FSCS set to compensate Alpha Insurance latent defect insurance policyholders
- Ardonagh confirms the end of all Swinton retail branches
- Ardonagh losses rise to £44.5m in H1 2019
- Zurich cuts scheme contract with Fleet UK
- Brightside hires new MD of broking as Russell Bence exits
Podcast
The Insurance Age team unpick the most recent and most popular stories.
