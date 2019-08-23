Aon UK confirms solicitors’ PI cover has been withdrawn

Its MGA Maven Underwriters lost Lloyd’s support and Aon states it has found alternative cover for its clients using Maven.

Solicitors insured with Maven Underwriters which is part of Aon UK have been warned they will be unable to renew from 30 September this year.

The Law Gazette revealed that legal firms had received letters notifying them their insurer had pulled out of the legal PI market.

An Aon spokesperson confirmed: “Aon UK provides Professional Indemnity insurance broking and advisory services to solicitors firms of all sizes. A number of insurers are withdrawing from the Solicitors PI market including Maven Underwriters.”

The spokeswoman detailed that the strategy change at Lloyd’s had a significant impact on the development. Lloyd’s has recently taken a number of actions to address declining profitability at the market.

Capacity

She continued: “A number of Lloyd’s capacity providers who have previously supported the Maven MGA have withdrawn their capacity as part of the Lloyd’s profitability review. Aon has negotiated with alternative insurers and partner brokers who specialise in PI for solicitors to ensure that all existing Aon/Maven clients with cover lapsing on 30th September 2019 are offered a renewal strategy that will deliver the very best terms available in the market.

“Aon continues to provide sustainable insurance solutions for all of its clients in this sector.”

Lloyd’s has been approached for comment.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.