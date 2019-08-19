FSCS set to compensate Alpha Insurance latent defect insurance policyholders

The body has stepped in after the collapse of the deal with BCR Legal Group.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) is to compensate Alpha Insurance latent defect premium insurance policyholders.

The move follows the collapse of a proposed deal arranged by BCR Legal Group to provide replacement cover for Alpha’s 10-year latent defect/structural damage insurance policies.

Since May 2018, when the Danish company Alpha Insurance was declared bankrupt, FSCS has worked with BCR, the FCA, the Alpha liquidator and the Danish Guarantee Fund to try and secure replacement cover for Alpha’s latent defect/structural damage insurance policies. These policies lapsed on 11 August 2018 in accordance with Danish law.

The FSCS detailed that despite the parties’ best efforts this has not been possible.

As a result, policyholders cannot be expected to wait any longer and FSCS is to pay premium refund compensation to around 14,000 policyholders directly and cheques will be posted in the coming weeks. FSCS is also writing to the remaining 6,500 policyholders with instructions on what steps the policyholders must take to submit their claim. There is no need for any Alpha customers to contact FSCS, as all relevant policyholders can be assured that FSCS will seek to contact them within the next two weeks.

FSCS’s role in insurance cases such as this is to facilitate continuation of cover with customers moving to a new insurer or to return premiums to the customers.

Jimmy Barber, chief operating officer at FSCS, said: “Despite exhaustive efforts of FSCS and other parties, it has not been possible to transfer these Alpha latent defect policies to another insurer. Therefore, FSCS is paying return of premiums to eligible customers.

“We are very disappointed that on this occasion we have been unable to reach the desired outcome for our customers, due to the complexity of the issues around obtaining replacement cover so will be paying return of premium.

In some cases we do face data challenges. Going forward, as part of the Prepare pillar of FSCS’s strategy for the 2020s, we are working with the insurance industry to help improve how better data can be provided to us in the event of an insurance failure. This will enable us to protect our customers in a timely fashion.”

Once the insurance premium refund has been paid, FSCS recommends that policyholders seek professional advice on obtaining replacement cover as soon as possible by contacting a suitable insurance broker who specialises in latent defect/structural damage policies.

Policyholders may be in breach of their mortgage terms and conditions if they do not have a valid latent defect policy for their property.

