Ecclesiastical launches cyber planner for education sector

The insurer’s free planner is aimed at helping brokers better advise on cyber risks.

Ecclesiastical has launched a free Cyber Scenario Planner to help brokers sell cyber cover in the education sector.

The launch follows research conducted by Ecclesiastical that revealed 54% of brokers wanted more support from insurers to sell cyber products.

Faith Kitchen, education niche director at Ecclesiastical, commented: “As a specialist insurer with in-depth knowledge of our customer base, it is important that we work with brokers to ensure that we provide solutions that meet the needs of the sector.

“The explosion in technology and move to greater connectivity has seen a significant rise in those looking to exploit the technology for financial gain and schools are not immune to this activity.”

Contents

The Cyber Scenario Planner is split into three distinct parts:

The planner helps an organisation identify its cyber risks, with the goal of facilitating discussion between client and broker.

It then demonstrates how the organisation can address these risks, helping a broker evaluate whether a risk can be avoided, reduced, insured, or even retained.

Finally, the planner assesses these risks against factors including cost, frequency, and severity.

Although the planner has been designed for the education sector, Ecclesiastical claims it can easily be adapted for different sectors.

Context

The planner is Ecclesiastical’s latest offering to help educate brokers about specific sectors.

In June 2019, the insurer published its first Charity Risk Barometer, aiming to inform brokers about immediate and emerging risks facing the charity sector.

The following month, Ecclesiastical launched a series of modules to help brokers advise clients operating in heritage properties.

