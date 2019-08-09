Insurance Age

Quizzical Questions: 9 August 2019

questions
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live. Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 

 

Need a clue:

C-Quence was founded by Jacqueline McNamee

The ABI also said not enough SMEs take out cyber cover

The broker is now set to pursue its own deals

The business reported profit of £59.7m

The B2C platform has been developed to enhance online customer experience

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

Podcast

Most read

  1. Brolly CEO reveals new product that counters "absurd" dual pricing practices
  2. Former AIG claims handler jailed for £390,000 fraud
  3. Aviva pledges no market exits
  4. Ageas sees H1 2019 profit rise 70% after Ogden boost
  5. Tokio Marine Kiln closes Birmingham branch
  6. Cyber insurance payout rates at 99%, claims ABI
  7. Blog: Where does cyber liability end?

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: