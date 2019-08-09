Quizzical Questions: 9 August 2019
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live. Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results?
Quiz away.
Need a clue:
C-Quence was founded by Jacqueline McNamee
The ABI also said not enough SMEs take out cyber cover
The broker is now set to pursue its own deals
The business reported profit of £59.7m
The B2C platform has been developed to enhance online customer experience
