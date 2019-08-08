Cyber insurance payout rates at 99%, claims ABI

The cyber insurance battlefield is far from clear as the trade body calls on the ICO to make more breach data available publicly.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has revealed that 99% of claims made on ABI-member cyber insurance policies in 2018 were paid.

The body detailed that this is one of the highest claims acceptance rates across all insurance products.

The calculations are based on the 207 cyber claims that were made and settled in 2018, of which 205 were paid.

Despite this, the body argued that the take-up rate of cyber insurance by businesses in the UK is still worryingly low, with the overall market size estimated at less than a tenth of the size of the UK’s pet insurance market.

Risk

According to the ABI, just 11% of businesses are thought to have a specific cyber insurance policy in place, meaning 89% of small businesses could be at risk.

The ABI stated that it has been asking the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) to make anonymised cyber breach data publicly available, which would enable insurers to price risk more accurately and manage exposure more effectively by feeding this data directly into their modelling.

It stated: “Ultimately this would make cyber insurance more widely available, more accurately priced and better tailored to each business.

“Unfortunately, the ICO has yet to agree. The ABI will continue to work with the ICO to find a solution that enables both innovation and data privacy in the cyber market.”

The cyber market has been at the centre of debate about the quality of cover in recent months.

James Dalton, the ABI’s director of general insurance policy, commented: “Cyber insurance is a valuable product – the claims acceptance rates speak for themselves and the additional support a business receives, beyond dealing with the pure financial losses is a key attribute of most cyber insurance policies, too often overlooked.

“Data is key to insurers’ ability to better understand and more accurately price cyber risk. We need the ICO to work with us to find what data can be shared to help insurers provide more cover to the many businesses that need it in this digital age.”

