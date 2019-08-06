LV GI's Treloar warns of discount rate-led premium rise

The CEO blamed Ogden for the increase as he pledged commitment to UK brokers and discussed the impact of the L&G deal following LV interim results.

LV GI has announced results for the first six months of the year and, excluding transfers of commercial lines to Allianz, GWP at the insurer has grown 12% from £696m in H1 2018 to £775m in H1 2019.

Operating profit for the personal lines business grew 55% from £23m to £35m over the same period.

Meanwhile, operating expenses fell 2% from £162m to £160m.

Chief executive officer Steve Treloar hailed “a really excellent first half of the year” for the business.

Transition

Speaking with Insurance Age, Treloar discussed the figures in more detail: “Our broker business has grown by 22%. About three-quarters of that broker growth has come from transfers from Allianz. A quarter of the growth has come from organic growth.”

Treloar also revealed that the transfers from Allianz have brought 150 more brokers under LV’s personal lines business.

“I’m not aware of any brokers that declined to join,” he explained. “If they chose not to, that’s a shame and we would have liked them to come across with us but if not, the door is always open.”

Treloar reiterated his commitment to becoming the ‘go-to insurer’ for brokers: “I think what we’re starting to see are signs that we can deliver on that ambition for the business.”

Allianz announced that it would be purchasing the remaining stake of LV GI in May this year.

Personal lines transfers from Allianz to LV began in June 2018 and have now concluded aside from a few schemes. Commercial lines transfers from LV to Allianz began in September 2018 and are expected to be completed by the end of September 2019.

Ogden

A statement from LV said the business experienced a £13m hit from the Ogden rate being adjusted from -0.75% to -0.25% last month.

Kevin Wenzel, chief financial officer at LV GI, commented: “Following guidance from the government that the new rate would be between 0 and 1%, in 2018 we revised our assumption for the Ogden Discount Rate to 0% but with the rate now being lower it has negatively impacted our business.”

The insurer said its COR worsened from 95.7% in H1 2018 to 96.8% in H1 2019 as a result of the discount rate developments. Without the financial hit from the Ogden rate, its COR would have improved to 94.6%.

Treloar told Insurance Age that premiums would rise as a result of the change: “Our estimate is that it will cost us around 1% on our prices to make sure we can cover the higher cost of settling these claims.

“The pricing adjustment is solely attributable to the fact that the government has brought the Ogden discount in at a rate lower than it had previously indicated it thought was necessary.”

Going forward, the insurer stated it will be working with the Association of British Insurers (ABI) to decide next steps regarding the Ogden rate.

The ABI has been particularly vocal about its disappointment in the adjustment. Following the announcement, it described the government’s impact assessment of the new rate as “misleading and disingenuous”.

Future

With the integration between Allianz and LV GI nearing completion, attention has turned towards the future of L&G GI which Allianz also bought in May.

“We will be taking the business that is currently L&G branded and migrating it onto LV systems. We’ll also be branding it LV,” explained Treloar. “By the end of the three-year period, we will no longer be using the L&G brand in general insurance here in the UK.”

These plans are conditional on the deal receiving regulatory approval, which Treloar expects to be granted by the end of 2019.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.