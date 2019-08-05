AmTrust International buys Legal Insurance Management Group

Business will work alongside AmTrust subsidiary Arc Legal.

AmTrust International has purchased Legal Insurance Management Group (LIM) for an undisclosed sum.

LIM was previously privately owned and the deal will see the business work with AmTrust subsidiary Arc Legal Assistance.

Managing director of LIM, Barry Smith, commented: “I am delighted that LIM will be joining the AmTrust group and working alongside Arc Legal. They share our commitment to developing products and services, and we look forward to building on our previous 19 years of successful trading.”

Chief executive of Arc Legal, Frank O’Malley, said: “LIM brings unique capabilities, particularly in the assistance arena, which will complement the existing businesses, enabling AmTrust to build a full service offering across ATE and BTE legal expenses, home emergency and motor breakdown.

“They have a long-standing reputation for quality and integrity in their products and services, and we look forward to this exciting period of continued growth and expansion.”

Strategy

AmTrust noted that this deal is part of its vision to be a leading specialty commercial property and casualty insurer by focusing on local markets and niche products where it can offer a notable value-add.

It currently covers risks in areas including motor, family, commercial, affinity, property owners, travel and leisure.

AmTrust bought Arc Legal in 2016, a deal which added 14m policies to the firm across a range of legal expenses insurance (LEI) and assistance products in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

In 2018 Insurance Age revealed that AmTrust was leaving the UK liability market at the beginning of this year.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.