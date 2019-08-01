Collapsed Alpha replacement cover deal hits problems

FSCS flagged that “last minute issues” are preventing the deal being finalised as it admits it is unsure what the final outcome will be.

The deal to replace cover for customers of failed Danish provider Alpha with latent defect/structural damage policies has been thrown into doubt following news of last minute issues.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), which has been monitoring the situation since Alpha collapsed, stated that it is not sure at this stage if the replacement agreement will be able to proceed.

A deal to provide replacement cover was announced on 19 July.

However, the regulator published a statement on 24 July explaining it was “pressing for this [the deal] to be concluded urgently”.

Complex

Today’s (1 August) announcement detailed: “The deal to secure replacement cover for Alpha Insurance’s latent defect policyholders remains agreed in principle and subject to contract.

“We’ve been working closely with BCR (the main broker) and the Alpha Liquidator to try to resolve some very complex issues so we can secure replacement cover for Alpha’s 10-year latent defect/structural damage insurance policies.”

It continued: “BCR Legal Group had previously indicated that its replacement insurer was in a position to proceed. However, they have now advised us that the replacement insurer has raised several last-minute issues that are preventing the agreement from being finalised.”

Unsure

The FSCS insisted that everything was being done to ensure the deal is a success.

It added: “We’re not sure at this stage if the replacement agreement will be able to proceed, but we are continuing to do everything in our power to make it happen as we know how important this is to everyone affected and we believe that this is the best outcome for customers.”

Alpha collapsed in August 2018 and questions have been raised about the strength of the Danish unrated insurance market.

Danish provider Qudos also went bankrupt recently and questions have been raised for a number of months about the financial strength of Gefion, which was recently ordered not to expand business volumes.

