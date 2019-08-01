Former Lloyd’s chief actuary joins ERS

A number of management changes will also see Peter Smith return to the firm as claims director.

ERS has announced changes to its executive team which include former chief actuary at Lloyd’s Henry Johnson taking up a newly opened up CRO position.

His appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Ryan Warren will transition to Katie Wade’s CFO role from CRO once regulatory approval is met.

According to ERS Wade has decided to leave the corporate world for a period of time.

In addition, Peter Smith has come back to the firm as claims director. In this position he will look after ERS’ Claims and Counter Fraud teams and also undertake the role of director of ERS SML, the MGA of Syndicate 218 at Lloyd’s.

Smith originally came to ERS in 2008 and will be supervised by ERS CEO, Ian Parker. The previous claims director, Gary Barker has joined the AA as claims director.

Parker commented on the changes: “I’m thrilled that Ryan is to continue to develop and contribute to ERS in the CFO role.

“Of course, it will be strange not to have Katie alongside me as she has been through the last six years as we transformed and turned around ERS.

“Once she has finished travelling I expect she will quickly return to the market and I look forward to hearing about her next opportunity.”

The CEO continued: “I am also excited about working once again with Henry Johnson, although this time as a colleague.

“For Henry to come out of retirement speaks volumes about his assessment of ERS’ prospects and the role he can play as part of the Executive Team to bring our plans to fruition.”

Return

In a statement the CEO credited Smith with the firm’s claims function in regard to the team he put together and the work they completed.

He said: “Peter re-joins now we are in “run mode”, but there’s still so much more to be done.

“I can’t think of a better person to continue to drive our performance and respond to the dynamic changes the market has to continually deal with.”

In April the firm created a claims team for prestige vehicles.

The insurer reported a profit of £11.1m in 2018 after this the provider revealed that its major shareholder, Aquiline, had decided not to sell the organisation following a strategic review.

Aquiline explored selling the specialist motor insurance provider in autumn last year.

