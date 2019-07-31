Direct Line points to NIG growth in H1 results

In force policies at the broker-focused part of the business grew 2.4% as the group numbers flag a £15.9m Ogden hit.

Direct Line Group, parent firm of NIG, has reported an improved COR of 92.5% for the first half of 2019 compared to 92.9% in the same period last year.

The organisation attributed some growth to the performance of its commercial division, which includes NIG.

The results noted that NIG and other in-force policies grew by 2.4% to 251,000 (H1 2018: 245,000).

Premium

Meanwhile, gross written premium (GWP) remained steady at £205.9m as the business grew lower average premium package policies whilst continuing to improve margins and pricing sophistication.

The results document noted there was also increased scrutiny of policy performance.

The commercial division as a whole, including NIG and Direct Line for Business, reported an improved COR of 93.8% (H1 2018: 97.6%).

Sonya Bryson took the helm at NIG earlier this year, replacing Neil Manser.

Group

At group level, the number of in force policies went down to 14.8m from 15.3m. GWP slipped to just under £1.6bn (H1 2018: just over £1.6bn). Profit before tax went down to £261.3m (H1 2028: £292.8m). Last year saw NIG report a decline in the number of in force policies.

The growth in the commercial part of the business was offset by the performance of its motor business.

The document noted: “In the first half, Motor delivered a profit of £153.8m and a combined operating ratio of 95.1% (H1 2018: £239.5m; 86.5% respectively). This is a good result considering the exceptional Motor performance in the first half of 2018 and the £15.9m charge due to the change in the Ogden personal injury discount rate to minus 0.25%.”

The adjusted group COR, taking into account the discount rate change and other factors, would see the COR deteriorate to 94.6% according to the results.

Breadth

CEO Penny James, who replaced Paul Geddes earlier this year, commented: “I am pleased with the progress that we have made so far this year. We have delivered a good financial performance overall, benefitting from the breadth and diversity of our business.

“We have maintained our underwriting discipline in a highly competitive motor market and we delivered a strong result in Home, Commercial and Rescue. We have grown our interim dividend by 2.9% and reiterate our 2019 financial targets of a combined operating ratio of 93% to 95%, normalised for weather, and operating expenses of less than £700m.”

She continued: “There remains much to do, but we are successfully removing costs from the business as well as making good progress on transforming the Group’s IT systems, for example with the initial launch of our new Motor platform.

“These are designed to significantly strengthen our capabilities, to enable us to be more competitive and to enhance customer experience. We aim to use the faster and more flexible systems to increase the pace at which we transform the business and to enable us to capture the near- and long-term opportunities available to the Group.”

