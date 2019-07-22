MOJ defends discount rate decision

The government hits back at criticism from the ABI pointing out a rate of between 0-1% was never guaranteed.

In response to the Association of British Insurers (ABI) letter sent to Lord Chancellor, David Gauke the government has strongly defended its decision to increase the Ogden discount rate to -0.25%.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “We appreciate that insurers feel the change does not go far enough but the rate was set following extensive consultation and we have been consistently clear that 0-1% was not an estimate and should not be used as such.”

The ABI said in the letter to Gauke that the government’s Impact Assessment is “misleading and disingenuous”.

Many insurers had expected the rate to fall between 0-1% following that figure being touted in draft legislation.

The 0-1% figure first appeared in the Command Paper of 2017, and at that time, the Ministry said that under the new approach the real rate might fall within the range of 0% to 1%.

However, in the same paper it was also made clear that this would not fetter the exercise of the Lord Chancellor’s discretion in the future. It also highlighted that it was not possible to predict what specific rate a review under the new approach would produce.

Unfortunate

In 2017 in giving evidence to the Justice Select Committee, Justice Minister Lord Keen said that the figure of 0% to 1% that was given in the paper was “not an estimate” and “with the benefit of hindsight, it is perhaps unfortunate that the figure was there, but it was just to indicate the direction of travel when you moved the risk element of the portfolio”.

In 2018 a government response to the Justice Select Committee concluded that the publication of the figure was not intended to represent the actual outcome of a review and stated it was not appropriate to speculate on the outcome of the review of the rate under new law.

Ministers are set to respond to the ABI letter in due course.

A discount rate review took place from the 19 March this year until the new figure was revealed early last week. Providers responded with disappointment following the announcement.

Changes

The Ogden rate was first cut in 2017 by then Lord Chancellor and Justice Treasury, Liz Truss, it fell from 2.5% to minus 0.75%.

The Ogden rate journey has been outlined in an Insurance Age fact file.

When the discount rate was changed from -0.75% to -0.25% last week, insurers said that this would leave claimants overcompensated and that the rate will be challenged at the next review.

