ABI bites back on discount rate

The director general of the Association of British Insurers (ABI), Huw Evans, has written a letter to Lord Chancellor David Gauke to object to what he described as the misleading nature of the government’s Impact Assessment (IA), following the re-setting of the discount rate to -0.25%.

The letter describes the document as “misleading and wholly disingenuous” before going on to say it “completely misrepresents insurance market pricing and reserving in response to the setting of the previous minus 0.75% rate and omits to mention Ministerial decisions since 2017 designed to ensure the minus 0.75% rate was not widely adopted. I am very surprised indeed you chose to sign such a flawed document.”

The letter lays out the steps taken by the government to guide both insurers and lawyers to assume a rate of between 0 and 1% and to start using it in practice.

Costs

The ABI has already warned that the unexpected decision to set a new rate of minus 0.25% will add costs to the system rather than saving money, something it calculated would put further pressure on premiums.

It has already been revealed that Gauke went against the recommendation of government actuary Martin Clarke, who suggested a rate of 0.25%.

Insurers had expected the rate to fall between 0 and 1% and many had been reserving on that basis.

The Insurance Age Fact File on the discount rate offers a broad overview of the story behind the developments with regards to the Ogden rate.

“Not accurate”

The letter concluded: “It is therefore wholly inappropriate that the IA issued to Parliament repeatedly compares the new [discount rate] of minus 0.25% to the previous rate of minus 0.75% and estimates a ‘saving’ to insurers of £230 to £320 million.

“Your department can be in no doubt this is not an accurate reflection of the current market situation because it has worked so hard with HM Treasury over the last 2.5 years to ensure it never became so.”

He added: “No such saving exists to be passed onto customers. I would urge you to submit an accurate and more balanced IA to Parliament before the new Statutory Instrument comes into force on 5 August.”