Lloyd’s to hold confidential focus groups on market culture

Move is the latest step in Lloyd’s attempts to tackle its ongoing culture problems, following a string of sexual harassment reports.

Lloyd’s is set to hold a series of confidential focus groups to investigate the market’s culture, directly following the completion of its market-wide culture survey at the end of May 2019, Insurance Age can reveal.

The focus groups will be conducted independently by a specialist psychologist from consultancy firm Pearn Kandola LLP.

Beginning on 9 July, nine sessions will be held across three days at a discreet off-site location.

Speaking to Insurance Age, a spokesperson for Lloyd’s said that there are currently no specific plans for revealing the results of these sessions, but that “the focus group insights will probably be included within a broader survey piece”.

Specifics

A registration form for focus group attendees, seen by Insurance Age, described the investigation: “This work is a core part of the action plan that Lloyd’s put in place following allegations of sexual harassment earlier this year.

“We are seeking volunteers who have anything to say on this issue including positive experiences of what is working well, as well as examples of inappropriate behaviour.”

Each focus group session will last 90 minutes and will target a specific demographic at the marketplace.

The nine sessions will cover eight different groups of employees as follows:

black, Asian, and minority ethnic professionals;

female brokers;

female underwriters;

LGBT professionals;

professionals; male brokers;

male underwriters;

managers and supervisors;

mixed groups with no manager responsibility.

Lloyd’s assured participants that the findings from the focus groups will be anonymous and confidential, and that no comments made during the sessions will be individually attributable.

A spokesperson for Lloyd’s could not confirm to Insurance Age whether any confidentiality agreements would be signed by participants.

Confidentiality across the sessions is instead expected to be maintained by an honour system.

Conduct

Pearn Kandola, the company hired by Lloyd’s to conduct the focus groups, describes itself as a business-psychology consultancy.

The Kidlington-based firm has developed a seven-stage ‘employee life cycle’ to help businesses.

As part of this cycle, Pearn Kandola encourages clients to use its diversity and inclusion services.

The consultancy offers “end-to-end diversity and inclusion support – from initial reviews and measures of where our clients currently are to strategy and planning specific interventions”.

A spokesperson for the marketplace told Insurance Age that this week’s focus groups are the first time Lloyd’s has worked with Pearn Kandola.

History

The confidential sessions are the latest step in Lloyd’s attempts to tackle its ongoing culture problems.

Lloyd’s announced an action plan to curb harassment and foster inclusion following an investigation published by Bloomberg Businessweek in March 2019.

The publication spoke to 18 women about their experiences of working at the marketplace, describing Lloyd’s as a “meat market”.

Two months later, an explosive blog for the Evening Standard by a former Lloyd’s underwriter added further pressure on the institution to reform its conduct.

