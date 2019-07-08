Dive in Festival to "address the insurance #MeToo movement"

Insurance Age speaks to Pauline Miller of Inclusion at Lloyd's ahead of this year's festival as registration opens later this week.

As the Dive In festival gets closer to its fifth year, Pauline Miller, head of talent development and inclusion at Lloyd’s, has told Insurance Age that diversity and inclusion (D&I) look different in every location due to differences in culture, legal systems and regulation.

The global theme of the festival is impact and Miller added: “Clearly around the world diversity & inclusion, especially diversity look different in different locations and that may be cultural it may be legal and regulatory.

“So its not for us in London to enforce our views on or to enforce the diversity message across the full spectrum of diversity in local countries, it’s for us to engage communities around the diversity and inclusion agenda, as is relevant to them and where they are on the d&I journey.”

Motivation

The festival was launched five years ago and has since grown to be held in over 30 countries and more than 60 cities and this year will feature some new locations like Bahrain and Nigeria.

Miller stated: “The festival was needed in order to galvanise the sector to really move the dial on diversity, we as a sector would be the first to admit that we haven’t been as advanced as some of the other industries so banking, consulting, the legal sector have all had a number of years working on the diversity and inclusion agenda.

“And for us in insurance this is our time to really move the needle for ourselves, recognising both the business imperative for diversity and inclusion as well as the need to create cultures where the very best talent can come to our sector, bring that innovation and creativity – and be able to do that in their own authentic way and bring their whole selves to work.”

Sexism

The Lloyd’s of London market has recently seen the suspension of a staff member following what Lloyd’s CEO John Neal described as an alcohol-related inappropriate comment.

And sister publication, Insurance Post revealed that a senior boss at Lloyd’s broker, Guy Carpenter had been suspended after he had made “rude and offensive” comments referencing a female colleague and glazed ring doughnuts.

This followed the publication of a report which highlighted an atmosphere of “near-persistent harassment”, both verbal and physical endured by women who work in Lloyd’s.

Miller commented: “We are looking at the things that we need to do so that we can address issues around bullying and harassment, certainly we’re doing that in the London festival and around the world individual locations will tackle different topics as they’re relevant to their jurisdiction.”

She added: “The insurance #MeToo movement is certainly one that we are looking at addressing within the festival.”

Survey

In response to the sexual harassment allegations, Lloyd’s has unveiled a five point-plan, including an independent culture survey.

Miller said: “The work that we have done in the past few years within Inclusion at Lloyd’s, is to continue to look at the ways that we can create the most inclusive culture.

“So some of the work that we have done within Inclusion at Lloyd’s are things like supporting the inclusive behaviours pledge and creating a toolkit used by organisations where they can think about how you stamp out inappropriate behaviours.”

She detailed that the results of the independent culture survey will soon be released.

“I’m sure there will be some actions that come back as well.”

Registration

Registration for the festival opens on Thursday 11 July.

During the festival there will be events looking at key topics including bullying and harassment, whats next for pay-gap reporting and social mobility.

Miller suggested that the campaign is potentially also looking to work with a debating programme, in order to really engage with students from different backgrounds.

