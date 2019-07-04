Trying to find capacity for start-ups a “chicken and egg situation” says A-Plan’s Carl Shuker

Panellists at the MGAA Conference note there is not enough data when it comes to insuring start-ups, and urge MGAs to embrace rate hardening.

Experts have warned that they are struggling to find capacity for start-ups due to the risks involved in covering them.

During a panel session at the MGAA Conference earlier this week, a mix of brokers, insurers and managing general agents (MGA) discussed the hardening of the insurance market.

Stuart Wright, chief executive officer of managing general agent Omnyy, noted that AIG and Lloyd’s are “leading the charge” in the hardening of the market.

He added: “MGAs should absolutely embrace rate hardening.”

Capacity

A-Plan CEO Carl Shuker explained that he had seen a hardening of the market for the last twelve months, which he attributed to withdrawal of capacity in certain business lines and the hardening of rates.

Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance was recently placed into runoff, pulling out of portfolios of UK property, liability, marine, and engineering risks currently underwritten through TMKI.

In addition, a restructure of RSA’s specialty and wholesale business saw the provider exit international construction, international freight and fixed price marine protection and indemnity business lines.

While Aspen ended its relationship with its UK MGA in May, with Aspen Risk Management to be placed in runoff as a result.

Start-ups

Shuker also stated that “one of the big challenges FinTech faces is capacity”.

Janthana Kaenprakhamroy, CEO of Tapoly, revealed that her on-demand insurance firm has been struggling to place £80m worth of business, most of which was for start-ups.

She suggested that these types of businesses may be too risky for providers to want to insure, especially on-demand.

Shuker agreed: “It’s a bit of a chicken and egg situation really. There’s not enough data when it comes to start-ups.”

He referred to Airbnb as an example, stating that most home insurers will not insure Airbnbs, despite the website’s popularity.

Vicky Carter, vice chairwoman of international operations for Guy Carpenter, explained that there is a “fear of making a very big mistake” when it comes to innovation and technology.

Meanwhile, Markerstudy CEO Kevin Spencer, concluded by stating that “part of the problem in the insurance industry is that if people make a mistake they lose their job”, but if people do something well “it’s not really noticed”.

