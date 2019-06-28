FSCS makes first compensation payments to clients of Lamp

Payments made to clients who had outstanding property damage claims at the time of the insurer’s collapse.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has paid compensation to a number of Lamp policyholders who had outstanding property damage claims when the firm collapsed.

This is the first set of payments made to clients of Lamp by the FSCS, it has said that it is continuing to work with the liquidator to facilitate the payment of protected claims and issuance of policy refunds.

The liquidator has appointed Grant Thornton’s Gibraltar office to manage the liquidation, while in the UK, Quest Consulting has been nominated to administer claims and handle communications surrounding the claims.

Liquidation

In May, Lamp applied for liquidation at the Supreme Court of Gibraltar once it became insolvent.

This announcement about Lamp sparked a discussion of insurer stability and ratings.

The application was accepted by the Supreme Court of Gibraltar on 31 May and the FSCS said the insurer was in default a few days later.

It was revealed by sister title Post that Lamp’s liquidation affected 13,500 customers with broker Now4Cover, which partners with Insure Halal.

