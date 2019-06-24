Insurance Cares: IUAD teams up with the Insurance Charities

The organisations have developed a support service for people in the insurance industry who are struggling with dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Society’s Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) campaign and the Insurance Charities have joined forces to create a bespoke support service for people affected by dementia in the insurance industry.

Past and present employees impacted by dementia, experiencing difficult life events such as redundancy, depression or bereavement, can apply for one-off or ongoing financial help, plus any additional practical support, by getting in touch with the Insurance Charities.

The charity can then refer the applicant to the Alzheimer’s Society which can provide support - from emotional or legal help on the phone through to connecting those affected with a local dementia support worker.

Annali-Joy Thornicroft, chief executive, the Insurance Charities, commented: “We know that an increasing number of people are affected by dementia and that many want to support those going through challenging times.

“That’s why we are delighted to have developed this project offering insurance people fast track support and volunteering opportunities which will make a real difference to those with dementia.”

A pilot initiative in the Birmingham region has also been created to provide unique volunteering roles, giving the insurance industry the opportunity to give back to local communities.

Volunteers

The Side by Side project saw retired teacher Anette Jackson meet up with dementia sufferer John Jones for regular games of golf.

Jackson commented: “When I started volunteering, I wanted to do something for others. Golfing with John makes me feel good. When I arrive to pick John up and say do you know me, he sometimes jokes – he has a fantastic sense of humour – ‘Of course I do, George!’ But the most heart-warming moment was when he said, ‘Here she comes, my guardian angel’.”

In a statement, the IUAD noted: “Dementia is not the end, but it can make everyday things like going to the shops or making a cup of tea more challenging. Having someone with you can make all the difference and give someone the confidence to continue doing the things they love. Right now, there’s someone in your local community who could be a new friend to have coffee with, watch the football or try something new.

“If you have the time to become a regular volunteer you could make a huge difference to someone living with dementia as well as gaining new skills and having a great experience.”

Types of support include:

Face to face: As a face-to-face volunteer you can go wherever your shared interests take you – whether it’s a local garden centre, museum or café. Meeting in-person helps build familiarity and helps people with dementia to continue doing the things they love.

Telephone: You can also volunteer over the phone, either from your home or your local Alzheimer’s Society office. A friendly chat with a familiar voice can be a great source of comfort so is a great option if you’re not able to travel and meet face-to-face.

To access support or volunteer with the Side by Side project, please visit the Alzheimer’s Society website or contact the Insurance Charities.

Partnership

Tim McLachlan, director of local services at Alzheimer’s Society, added: “At Alzheimer’s Society, we strive to ensure everyone affected by dementia knows we are here in their moment of need.

“We rely on volunteers to ensure that people with dementia can remain active in their local communities. It’s fantastic to be launching this partnership and to see the insurance industry galvanising to support people affected by dementia.”

