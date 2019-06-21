Tokio Marine Kiln: Figures revealed following closure of UK arm

Most recent results for Tokio Marine Kiln Group show losses for TMKI which is now being placed in run-off.

Tokio Marine Kiln Group’s UK business TMKI made a loss of £16.3m in 2017 according to the most recent results posted to Companies House.

Yesterday (20 June), the Group announced it was placing TMKI into run-off to focus on its Lloyd’s business.

Overall Group profit for the financial year fell to £1.8m from £4.8m in 2016. This drop was driven by the underwriting performance of TMKI.

TMKI’s GWP contribution to the Group is believed to be around £150m – the Group handles around £2bn of GWP annually.

Performance

The directors’ report stated: “The reduced profit is largely attributed to the underwriting performance of TMKI which reported a loss in 2017 of £16.3m (2016: £7.6m).

“TMKI has benefitted from top-line growth of 29% driven by new binder business and growth in the Japanese book.”

It further detailed: “Despite the top-line growth, the Company has made an underwriting loss of £21.7m in 2017 which is £9.1m higher than the prior year loss.”

The report explained that a large part of this was down to significant large loss and cat activity experienced during the year.

The Group also posted a combined operating ratio of 114% and “other comprehensive loss” of £5.3m (2016: profit £12.0m) for the year ended 31 December 2017.

During the year the business also placed Lloyd’s syndicate 308 into run-off.

Figures for 2018 are not yet available.

Jobs

Following yesterday’s announcement it was revealed that the closure of TMKI is expected to result in a small number of redundancies.

TMKI is to stop accepting business as of 1 July 2019 and its portfolios of UK property, liability, marine, and engineering risks currently underwritten through TMKI, will be placed into run-off.

The insurer is to focus on its Lloyd’s operations instead.

The impact on UK brokers remains unclear at this stage but the provider has pledged an orderly run-off and that all policies and valid claims will be properly serviced.

Charles Franks, CEO of Tokio Marine Kiln, commented yesterday: “This reorganisation enables TMK to play to its strengths, ensuring increased focus and investment on our Lloyd’s business which has been operating since 1962.”

