Broker MP backs Boris Johnson

Craig Tracey has thrown his support behind Johnson in the Conservative leadership race but is yet to broach the topic of IPT with the former Foreign Secretary.

Former broker and MP Craig Tracey has signalled his support for Boris Johnson, who is currently front-runner to become leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.

A party leadership debate took place last night on the BBC ahead of further ballots.

Tracey, MP for North Warwickshire & Bedworth and former broker, exclusively told Insurance Age: “When I looked at all of the candidates I just felt that he had the best experience, I think he’s obviously got experience in government, I think more important was that he also had the experience running London.

“He’s arguably the most successful mayor that they’ve ever had there and I think we’re very, very conscious of that.”

Financial

Tracey also highlighted Johnson’s work in the financial services space when he was London Mayor.

He added: “I think if you look at when he was London Mayor, he really embraced financial services and it was quite unfashionable to stand up for them at that point, but he was somebody who really pushed on that.

“When I spoke to him about what he was looking to deliver, I asked him about financial services and he said it’s a strong sector and he’s fully aware that its not just London based, that the majority of jobs in the sector are outside of London, so it has a huge impact on our country as whole.”

Insurance Age also asked Tracey for his thought if Johnson is not successful in his leadership bid.

Tracey suggested: “If Boris doesn’t win, we’d really have to see who’s in the final few.

“Everybody who’s left in there could certainly do the job.”

Inspired

Johnson spoke at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) conference last May and was paid £25,540 for his speech.

Tracey detailed: “He was certainly an inspired choice, but I think they got good value out of him on the day, he gave a very good speech but they also got out of him that he was going to announce his candidacy for leadership, so they got a scoop as well.”

Once the contest is over, Tracey committed to raising the issue of insurance premium tax (IPT) with the new Prime Minister and the Treasury.

The former broker said: “It’s certainly something that I will be pushing with him and whoever is in the Treasury.

“I would really, really hope that at worst they’re [the rate] kept the same, but then if you do look at opportunities to reduce them that would be very welcome and helpful.”

The government launched its review of IPT earlier this month, with a consultation period closing on 17 July 2019.

Despite his support of the former Foreign Secretary, Tracey revealed that he doubts he would get a ministerial role or cabinet position if Johnson becomes Prime Minister.

He explained: “I’ve known Boris quite a while, and have a good relationship with him, but there’s an awful lot of people ahead of me in the big queue in that respect.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.