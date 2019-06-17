Hiscox creates Cyber Exposure Calculator

Online tool can calculate the value of a firm’s data.

Hiscox has unveiled a Cyber Exposure Calculator, which it said will aid businesses estimate the possible financial impact they may suffer if they experienced a cyber attack.

The calculator is free to use and a firm can see its potential cyber exposure and the value of its data by selecting the country and sector in which it operates as well as its revenue.

Insights

Hiscox has detailed that it worked with consultancies to develop the calculator and explained that it offers some insights into the types of cyber-attacks firms may be vulnerable to.

This information can then be downloaded and shared offline to add to conversations within the business when it comes to how to manage and reduce the cyber risk.

Hiscox added that the Cyber Exposure Calculator is underpinned by the insurer’s ‘Value at Risk’ model which draws on cyber insurance claims data, threat data, industry reports, benchmarking data, cyber security insights and real-world experience.

The firm noted that the online tool illustrates that losses as a consequence of a cyber-crime can vary greatly depending on: a company’s location; industry and revenue.

A large US healthcare company can lose up to $931m while a medium-sized business UK transport business could experience costs which reach £4m and a small mainland European manufacturing company could see a depletion of as much as €134,000.

Data

Gareth Wharton, Hiscox Cyber CEO and head of the Hiscox CyberClear Centre said: “Most organisations now depend on data in order to operate, but it’s traditionally been very difficult to quantify the value of that data.

“With hacker techniques increasing in sophistication and attacks becoming more targeted in their nature, it’s important that businesses fully understand the risks they face.”

He continued: “We’ve developed the Hiscox Cyber Exposure Calculator to help take away some of the guess work and raise awareness of the potential financial impact of a cyber-attack, encouraging businesses to think about how to manage the cyber risk through a combination of risk reduction and insurance.”

In April the Hiscox Cyber Readiness Report 2019 indicated that cyber attacks are on the rise.

The business updated its Security Incident Response product in May.

