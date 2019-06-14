Markel launches tech sector proposition

Solution is aimed at start-ups, new and established SMEs within the technology, IT and communications and medical technology market.

Markel has launched MarkelTech for the UK, a proposition for the technology sector as it hopes to grow its market share in this area.

The firm said MarkelTech will provide a range of covers specific to the target space and includes legal cover, asset protection and business interruption.

The insurer detailed that the package also provides access to the following support services:

Debt recovery service, offering full legal support in the event of a dispute with a client;

A contract review service;

Research & development grant funding and tax relief advice and support; and

“The UK’s technology sector is worth £184 billion, and generates an annual GWP of £150m for the insurance industry,” said Markel UK sales and marketing director, Nic Brown.

He continued: “We’re setting out substantial growth ambitions with this product launch.

“There are thousands of businesses in this sector who require insurance coverage that is relevant to their unique circumstances and many are not getting the cover they need.”

Brown concluded: “We will continue to push the boundaries of what are considered normal insurance offerings, enabling customers to have access to critical business support services as well as relevant and reliable insurance coverage.”

Insurance Age spoke to Markel’s divisional marketing director, Neil Galjaard, at the product launch in London.

He said: “It’s really resonating with brokers, there’s clearly a developing industry in tech which can be hard to define and spot as a broker.

“The idea of something that can grow with a client really helps present the broker in a good light.”

In February, Markel restructured its southern regional operations, giving brokers in the South access to its e-trade team Broker Connect through three new branch hubs.

Last month, Markel teamed up with automotive tech firm Tesla to provide an insurance program through its subsidiary, Seeking Alpha.

