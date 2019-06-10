Aviva job cuts: Mixed response from analysts

Analysts warn Tulloch may take "more radical" action if cost-cutting move fails to work as they respond to 1,800 redundancies plan.

Analysts have issued a cautious welcome to Aviva’s plan to cut 1,800 staff and separate its life and general insurance businesses as it seeks to save £300m a year.

CEO Maurice Tulloch unveiled the plan to reduce its debt by 2022 on 6 June.

Analysts from Panmure Gordon, Barrie Cornes and Ming Zhu jointly commented: “Overall we view these targets as very positive. We believe more radical changes could come if the cost savings don’t have the desired effect.

“Our view remains that the company is undervalued, we remain positive that the new CEO, Maurice Tulloch will make more radical changes should minor ones not have the desired effect.”

Detail

General insurance associate analyst at GlobalData, Yasha Kuruvilla stated: “Aviva has not said what areas of its business will be receiving job cuts but it has said that cuts will be worldwide.

“Aviva must ensure that its job cuts do not lead to less touch points for its customers when purchasing a policy or initiating a claims process, especially for sensitive products like life insurance or critical illness, which can negatively impact customer experience and have knock-on effects to its market share.

“While cutting costs is welcomed by investors, customers’ experiences are paramount to the success and longevity of the business.”

Jefferies analysts Philip Kett and Mark Cathcart also assessed the announcement. They stated: “Though prior to today’s strategy update we expected the magnitude of cost savings to be a relatively minor positive, on further reflection perhaps we were somewhat hasty.

“Though management spoke at length about the £300m reduction, we note that this is actually a post inflation figure, where the presumed rate of inflation is 1.8% p.a. - implying an actual cost cut over three years of 12.5% of the current expense base.”

They added: “In terms of the magnitude of the cuts to project spending and operational expenses, we estimate the split to be approximately a 1/3 to 2/3 split.”

Background

There have been several high profile people moves at Aviva this year. Tulloch became CEO of Aviva on 4 March following the exit of Mark Wilson.

Following Tulloch taking on the group CEO role, the provider underwent a management shake-up that saw Andy Briggs step down as Aviva UK’s CEO at the end of April.

Brokers revealed today (10 June) that they are sceptical about the strategy.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.