Quizzical questions: 7 June 2019

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

Need a hint? Try our clues:

Profits fall at Clear Group in 2018

Boris Johnson’s Biba pay revealed

Mental health counselling to feature in new employer liability product

Shropshire-based broker Meadons Insurance Brokers has been bought

Software House to offer SME premium finance

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.