Insurance Age

Quizzical questions: 7 June 2019

quiz-question-marks-bubbles
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 

 

 

 

Need a hint? Try our clues:

Profits fall at Clear Group in 2018

Boris Johnson’s Biba pay revealed

Mental health counselling to feature in new employer liability product 

Shropshire-based broker Meadons Insurance Brokers has been bought 

Software House to offer SME premium finance

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

POLL: TACKLING DUAL PRICING

Most read

  1. Boris Johnson’s Biba pay revealed
  2. Aviva to cut 1,800 jobs over three years
  3. Aviva CFO steps down ahead of rumoured reorganisation
  4. PIB buys Cobra
  5. Allianz redundancies continue amid claims reorganisation
  6. GRP-owned County Group buys Meadons
  7. Premium Credit appoints former Wonga head as CEO

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: