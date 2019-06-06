Allianz redundancies continue amid claims reorganisation

The insurer is set to close its Bristol claims operation with a threat to 128 jobs as it reviews its claims business.

Allianz is set to close its claims centre in Bristol and absorb the work at its operations in Milton Keynes, Birmingham and Guildford – a proposal that sees 128 staff at risk of losing their jobs.

The insurer detailed the reasoning behind the Bristol closure: “As the transfer of the personal lines business to LV concludes, Allianz no longer has the necessary economies of scale to continue to operate from this site. The remaining work will be absorbed across Allianz’s claims operations in Milton Keynes, Birmingham and Guildford.”

The closure follows proposed redundancies in the Allianz Woking and Luton branches, which were announced last month, a decision hitting 97 commercial roles.

Following the deal with LV, up to 400 redundancies were predicted across the two companies.

Review

Today’s (6 June) statement also revealed a plan to develop its claims structure with a review of the overall service to make sure it is “fit for the future” and is the right size, shape and has the right skills and technologies in suitable locations.

Employees have been briefed and the business will now enter a consultation process. Whilst these proposals put 128 roles at risk of redundancy, Allianz stated there will be approximately 60 roles created through the proposed relocations and restructure.

The provider insisted that redeploying as many people as possible will be a key objective, should these proposals go ahead.

Streamlining

Chief claims officer, Graham Gibson, commented: “As a forward-thinking organisation, we’re continually reviewing our operation to ensure that we remain competitive and continue delivering the best possible service.

“While today’s proposal will unfortunately put roles at risk, in the long term streamlining our structure will help strengthen our resource for an improved customer journey enabled by increased automation and an improved digital proposition.

“Our priority now is to support our people through this period of uncertainty, while maintaining a high level of service for our customers. We have a strong and highly-skilled team and will do everything we can to redeploy them or assist them in finding suitable alternative employment if the proposals are accepted.”

Should the proposals go ahead, the changes are expected to be completed in Q4 2019.

The news follows Allianz’s completion of its deal to acquire the personal lines business of LV and its buy of Legal & General’s general insurance division which both took place last week.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.