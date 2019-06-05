GRP-owned County Group buys Meadons

County says more deals are to come as it nears £100m of GWP.

Shropshire-based broker Meadons Insurance Brokers has been bought by County Group, part of Global Risk Partners (GRP).

According to a statement by GRP, Meadons has worked in the personal and commercial lines business for over six decades, including a scheme for cricket clubs throughout the nation.

Dave Clapp, County Group chief executive officer detailed that the firm has known Meadons for at least 10 years and has “admired their business from afar for some time”.

He added: “They are a proper relationship-led business, demonstrated by their strong customer retention rate and new business focus.”

Clapp explained that Meadons directors Chris Bate and Neil Hancock will stay with the firm once the purchase is completed.

Development

Bate commented on the move: “Picking the right home for the future development of our business was a key consideration for us and we have watched how the County Group has developed its model by acquiring great community local brokers.

“With the power of GRP behind them, they really do have a compelling proposition - one we found was too good to turn down.”

Mike Bruce, group managing director at GRP, said: “County Group continue to go from strength to strength, building their portfolio of businesses as our North West hub.

“I extend a warm welcome to the Meadons team and look forward to the business thriving under new ownership.”

GWP

According to County, the broker has a number of deals in due diligence and expects to break the £100m gross written premium barrier “very soon”.

The business was founded in 2003 by CEO Dave Clapp and now employs nearly 300 people. It was bought by GRP early last year and in July of that year it bought Guardian.

At the time of the Guardian deal, Clapp said it was “the first of many acquisitions” and later that year it bought Rahon Insurance and Douglas Insurance Brokers.

In January County Group bought Swinford, and Clapp stated that the firm had invested in its integration team to make bringing every new business on board “as quickly and effectively as possible”.

Last December, GRP group CEO David Margrett told Insurance Age that the firm is considering regional hubs in the North East and Midlands as he committed to continuing with the firm’s buy and build strategy.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.