Aviva CFO steps down ahead of rumoured reorganisation

The announcement comes one day ahead of an investor meeting in which it is predicted new CEO Maurice Tulloch will announce a restructure.

Tom Stoddard, chief financial officer (CFO) of Aviva, will step down as of 30 June this year and also resign his director position.

Stoddard, who will remain with the business until December this year to support an orderly transition, will be replaced by UK CFO Jason Windsor on an interim basis – a move subject to regulatory approval.

A statement explained that the decision was made jointly between Stoddard and the board.

Tulloch commented: “Tom is a tremendous leader and has played a major role in delivering Aviva’s financial turnaround, significantly strengthening the group’s capital position. After five successful years at Aviva, he leaves with my best wishes and those of Aviva’s board.”

Split?

The announcement comes one day before an investor meeting. It is predicted that tomorrow (6 June) CEO Maurice Tulloch will announce a restructure of the insurer, with experts suggesting the company’s life and general insurance divisions will be split up.

If the move does go ahead, it would reverse the 2017 decision to merge the two divisions.

Tulloch indicated he was keen to “refresh” the insurer and “bring greater energy, pace and commercial thinking to Aviva” when he was appointed to lead the firm in March this year.

Management

Following his appointment, Tulloch reorganised the management team, bringing more business leaders onto the senior leadership team to broaden it. Patrick Dixneuf became CEO of Aviva’s European business in April and joined the leadership team alongside Colm Holmes, CEO of Aviva Canada and Global Corporate & Specialty.

In April, Andy Briggs, who had been widely tipped for the CEO role at Aviva, also stood down from his position as CEO UK insurance.

Stoddard commented: “Whilst I will miss all the friends I have made here, Aviva has a strong finance team, and it is now time for me to clear the way for others to step up, as I consider new opportunities.

“Aviva is in a strong financial position with a bright future ahead of it. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Maurice and I wish him, Jason, and everyone who works for Aviva all the best for the future.”

