Glasgow’s Blackford buys TL Dallas' Edinburgh customer book of £3m

Broker opens a new office in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh, to accommodate its expansion, led by former Central-man, Tom Aldridge.

Glasgow-based broker Blackford has bought the Edinburgh customer book of TL Dallas.

Comprising around 100 clients, the new portfolio has a collective premium value of more than £3m.

Expansion

The firm stated that it has opened a new office in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh, to accommodate its expansion.

A new team of brokers has also been hired to manage the acquired portfolio. As well as its regional responsibilities, Blackford expects the Edinburgh team to be instrumental in generating new business across the UK.

As part of its growth plans, the firm is planning to hire 18 additional staff in the next three years.

Tom Aldridge, founder and managing director at Blackford, explained the firm’s focus on its people: “We will continue to recruit people we intend to keep for the long-haul – those who share our values and appreciate the importance of fostering and maintaining strong relationships with clients.”

Values

Blackford was established in April 2019 by Aldridge and specialises in commercial risk. It aims to offer an alternative to the traditional insurance broker model.

Led by Aldridge, the broker emphasises its focus on providing advice and personal service, rather than driving numbers through sales.

Aldridge said: “Blackford was launched with the intention of providing a truly customer-focused broker which communicates with clients in a fresh and uncomplicated manner.”

Pedigree

The firm is backed by privately-owned broker James Hallam, as well as a number of private investors. Through the relationship with James Hallam, Blackford also has a presence in the London market.

Aldridge started his career at Aon, before moving on to Central Insurance. He managed the launch of Central’s Glasgow office before it was sold to Marsh in 2014.

