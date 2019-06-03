Gallagher completes acquisition of JLT’s aerospace operations

Purchase will mean JLT's 250-person global aerospace team will be transferred to Gallagher.

Gallagher has confirmed that it has acquired Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (JLT)’s global aerospace operations as of 1 June.

The purchase was for £190m and was originally announced in early March. The buy meant that Marsh & McLennan Companies could then acquire JLT after the European Commission raised concerns over possible overlap in the aerospace market.

The firm has said that the buy will mean significant growth for its existing aerospace team and should solidly install the firm as one of the biggest aviation brokers across the globe.

Gallagher also said its expanded global aerospace operations will now have a specialist presence with offices in the UK, Continental Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

According to the firm, as well as it’s existing aviation offering, the newly grown team will offer products and services to clients across the aerospace industry, including airlines, aerospace manufacturers and infrastructure, general aviation and space.

Hayward Aviation, which offers cover for private jets and helicopters amongst other covers, is part of JLT’s global aerospace team which will be transferred to Gallagher as part of its asset purchase agreement.

Timeframe

JLT’s London market business, Hayward Aviation and the teams in India, US and Singapore will move immediately, while the remaining branches will transition in a phased approach.

Simon Matson, CEO of Gallagher’s UK Broking and Underwriting business, commented on the news: “The addition of JLT’s global aerospace operations to our existing aviation team propels Gallagher into a market leadership position within an industry that has seen huge growth over the past 20 years”.

Peter Elson, formerly UK CEO of aerospace for JLT has become CEO of Gallagher Aerospace. He stated: “The team is excited to be joining forces with a broker-led, specialist risk advisory firm that has earned a strong reputation for helping organisations to successfully navigate the increasingly complex risks they face”.

