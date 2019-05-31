Allianz to buy remaining stake of LVGI for £365m

The insurer will fully own the LVGI business and has spent approximately £1.08bn on it since 2017.

Allianz has agreed to buy the rest of the Liverpool Victoria General Insurance (LVGI) business (30.1%) for £365m.

According to Allianz, the agreement will:

position Allianz as the number two general insurer in the UK with a 2018 combined gross written premium income of £4,029m and a market share of nine percent;

establish Allianz as a top four insurer in the UK personal home segment; and

mean 12m general insurance customers are now part of Allianz in the UK.

The sale marks LV’s withdrawal from its general insurance partnership with Allianz, and following completion Allianz will own 100% of LVGI for a total consideration of up to £1.078 bn.

The deal is expected to close on 31 December 2019 and upon its completion, Alan Cook, Richard Rowney, David Neave and David Barral will step down from the board of LVGI.

Comment

Richard Rowney, LV Group chief executive, said: “We have successfully grown the value of our general insurance business to in excess of £1bn and this deal enables us to realise that value for the long-term benefit of our members as well as strengthening our overall capital position.

“We have recently announced plans to convert to a company limited by guarantee which will provide greater flexibility and freedom to compete over the medium to long term as we continue to build on our heritage and strong brand to create a better mutual for the future, where being a member has more meaningful benefits.”

Allianz CEO, Jon Dye commented: “Our joint venture has been a great success and taking 100% ownership of LV GIG creates the best platform for taking the business forward.

“We have experienced the value and the culture that exists within LV GIG and we will continue to protect the integrity of these important assets.”

Niran Peiris, member of the board of management of Allianz SE, responsible for global insurance lines & Anglo markets, reinsurance, Middle East, Africa, detailed: “With these two transactions, we are pleased to demonstrate our further commitment to the UK market. I look forward to our business continuing to build on a strong reputation for technical excellence and customer centricity”.

Joint venture

LV and Allianz agreed their joint venture at the end of 2017, and Allianz then proceeded to pay LV £500m for a 49% stake in its GI business. Next, it planned to buy 20.9% of LVGI for £213m and now it has bought the remaining 30.1% for up to £365m. Allianz will completely own LVGI and has now spent £1.078bn on the business.

Allianz has previously stated that it will get a £250m boost in commercial lines from LV as personal lines moves in the opposite direction to create a £1.7bn insurer.

Today (31 May), it has also been announced that Allianz UK has bought Legal & General’s GI business for £242m.

