Insurance Cares: Commit to three pledges to help vulnerable customers

Insurance Age has worked with Insurance United Against Dementia to develop the pledges as the CII launches a dementia friendly guide.

The Insurance Age Insurance Cares campaign and Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) have joined forces again to develop three pledges the insurance industry can sign up to in order to help the most vulnerable customers.

Three key actions include:

Sign up to the Insurance Day of Giving

Commit to making your people Dementia Friends and become a more dementia friendly business through Dementia Friends

IUAD /the Alzheimer’s Society and the CII have teamed up to produce specific guidance for businesses to better support people affected by dementia.

IUAD and the Alzheimer's Society and the CII have teamed up to produce specific guidance for businesses to better support people affected by dementia.

The Insurance Day of Giving, developed by PIB’s group broking and placement director and InsureTrek18 participant, Andy Tedstone, takes place on 7 November and last year saw the insurance sector come together to raise further funds for dementia research using a variety of methods including bake sales.

Nicolas Aubert, head of Great Britain, Willis Towers Watson, commented: ‘It was fantastic to see colleagues across the firm uniting on last year’s Insurance Day of Giving. The day gave everyone a crucial opportunity to talk about their experiences with dementia, to support one another and to raise funds for vital research into treatments, prevention and a cure for this cruel condition.

“We’re committed to supporting this crucial campaign, and I encourage all of our industry colleagues to get involved this year.’

In addition businesses are being encouraged to become Dementia Friends – a programme which teaches staff to recognise conditions such as Alzheimer’s and communicate with these customers in a more effective way.

Clare Hatcher, global product development co-ordinator, QBE Business Insurance, said: “Thanks to the partnership with IUAD, awareness of dementia has increased massively across QBE.”

She added: “Dementia Friends has been an amazing catalyst to get colleagues talking about dementia and opening up about their experiences. My dad was diagnosed at the young age of 61 with dementia, and I have been overwhelmed by the amount of people now sharing similar stories with me and supporting one another as a result of the Dementia Friends Sessions.

“The initiative has helped to create a platform for discussion and support among colleagues, which simply wasn’t there before. It’s made a positive difference because people are no longer ashamed or frightened and are more confident in seeking the support they need and more importantly know where to get the support.”

Contact

Firms can sign up to become Dementia Friends at the IUAD website and learn more about how they can assist vulnerable customers.

To find out more, and commit to the pledges please contact IUAD@alzheimers.org.uk.

In addition organisations can simply ready the guide developed by the Chartered Insurance Institute.

The Dementia-friendly Good Practice Guide for insurers is available on the CII website and The Society of Insurance Broking site.

Challenges

The professional body detailed that Dementia Action Week took place on 20 – 26May 2019. In response to this, the CII collaborated with Alzheimer’s Society to identify and examine the challenges people living with dementia may face either at their place of work or with their insurance products.

The outcome of this collaboration was the creation of the document aimed at insurers on how to become ‘Dementia-Friendly’ by addressing the following:

How to improve awareness about dementia

What dementia is

Supporting customers living with dementia

Supporting employees affected by dementia

Anyone who reads the guide is encouraged to let the IUAD know at the above email address.

Insurance Age will revisit the campaign periodically to address who has signed up to the pledges and the impact they have had on business and customers.

The move follows Insurance Cares’ support of the InsureTrek 2018 which raised more than £100,000 for dementia research.

