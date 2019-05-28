Primary Group-owned RCH Group acquires MGA incubator and insurer

CEO believes the purchase will offer the independent broker access to a broader variation of products.

Rural & Commercial Holdings (RCH Group) have acquired Precision Partnership, a specialist MGA incubator and insurance provider.

Tim Smyth, CEO of RCH Group, commented on the move: “The complementary skills and products of Precision will help Rural Insurance, One Commercial and Binnacle insurance services expand their product offerings to their loyal broker base, continuing the growth these businesses are experiencing”.

“I am delighted that the team at Precision are now part of RCH Group and are once again part of the Primary Group family,” he continued.

Primary Group

Precision Partnership (PPL) is an MGA incubator and was first set-up in 2013 after a management buyout from Primary Group.

The MGA incubator and insurance provider’s portfolio includes Roadshield, which provides various motor insurance products, and Precision Underwriting, which underwrites professional indemnity insurance on behalf of a panel of Axis Specialty Europe SE and China Re Syndicate 2088.

RCH Group is part of Primary Group and is the holding company for UK MGAs, Rural Insurance and One Commercial and holiday home and park insurance firm, Binnacle Insurance.

Smyth also stated: “These are exciting times for the group. By bringing together our UK Independent MGAs, we are able to strengthen our offering and give the independent broker access to a wider range of products across multiple sectors”.

One Commercial was bought by Primary Group following talks it had with Global Risk Partners (GRP).

