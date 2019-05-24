Hogarth Underwriting enters liquidation amid Gable collapse

According to a final report filed by its administrators, Hogarth will now be subject to a creditors’ voluntary liquidation.

William Dewsall-owned Hogarth Underwriting is to go into voluntary liquidation according to documents filed on Companies House.

Sister title Post first reported that Hogarth will now be subject to a creditors’ voluntary liquidation.

Companies House was notified of the decision of 21 May. The move comes nearly a year after administrators from Begbies Traynor were appointed to the company on 24 May 2018.

The administrators warned in this report that payments to unsecured creditors will be “significantly less than the 100p in the £ stated in the initial proposals”.

Gable

Hogarth Underwriting is an MGA owned by William Dewsall.

Most notably, Hogarth had a trading relationship with the insurer Gable, another Dewsall-owned business that has entered administration and then liquidation.

An administrator report filed at the beginning of the year revealed that Dewsall had not fully cooperated with requests for records: “Whilst some limited information was received, there remains critical information outstanding.”

Gable appointed a liquidator in November 2016.

Creditors

According to the documents payments from Hogarth to its creditors depend heavily on the company’s ability to recover funds from Gable.

Gable’s liquidators provided an update this month, stating that claims against the insurer could reach £328m. About £310m of that total relates to its insurance business, with the remainder resulting from bankruptcy fees.

As at 31 December 2018, Gable had assets totalling £66.5m, making it highly unlikely that creditors like Hogarth will be able to fully recover the funds they are owed.

Administrators for Hogarth questioned previous assertions by Gable: “Contrary to the information given by the company prior to administration, its creditors are significantly greater than its assets’ realisable value”.

Consequently, there could be a knock-on effect for Hogarth’s creditors.

