BGL launches new short-term motor insurance brand

It is the first on-demand product from the distributor and offers customers policies for between one hour and 30 days.

BGL Group has entered the short-term car insurance market with the launch of new brand Jaunt, which offers car, van and motorhome insurance from as little as one hour to 30 days.

According to BGL, Jaunt taps into the increasing customer demand to secure short-term insurance on a borrowed vehicle rather than owning or renting one.

Provided in partnership with Dayinsure and underwritten by Aviva, it allows drivers to take out a comprehensive policy online within a few minutes, without risking their own or the owner’s no claims discount in the event of a claim, and with no impact on the annual policy on the vehicle.

Engaging

Mark Townsend, managing director of BGL’s motor and home portfolio, said: “We’ve designed Jaunt with the customer in mind from the outset. This fun, engaging brand taps into the flexibility today’s drivers are looking for, allowing them to share the use of family and friends’ vehicles safe in the knowledge that they can quickly and simply secure short-term comprehensive insurance whenever they like.

“Customers have told us they don’t want to pay to run and insure a car only to have it sitting unused for weeks at a time. Many people are now turning to the sharing model, ensuring they have the use of a car only when they want or need to. It’s better for the environment, better on people’s pockets – and totally flexible.”

BGL follows brokers By Miles and Cuvva which also offer on-demand motor insurance. On-demand cover and the potential abuse of the model was named in a court case this January after someone tried to buy a Cuvva policy after being pulled over by the police.

Recently BGL invested £3m in a tech hub in Sunderland, a move which it said would create up to 40 jobs.

Townsend added: “Taking out a short-term policy through Jaunt will allow customers to take off spontaneously on a weekend break or use a parent’s car while visiting for the weekend, as well as being useful in other scenarios such as moving home, transporting furniture, collecting a new car, sharing long drives or travelling to student accommodation.”

With 10m customers, BGL describes itself as a digital distributor of insurance and household financial services via brands including CompareThe Market, Budget Insurance, Dial Direct and Beagle Street.

